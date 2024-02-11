 Skip to content

黄毛漂流记 update for 11 February 2024

Optimization of the problem of stuck saving at the end of the novice guide

Share · View all patches · Build 13428105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimize again for the game lag that occurs when saving in-game data. This time, we mainly deal with the problem of stuck saving at the end of the novice guide, as well as the problem of being unable to save in the game. In addition, an in-game save animation has been added.

