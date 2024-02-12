 Skip to content

Strike Force 3 update for 12 February 2024

Update v1.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

  • updated mission Signal Reconnaissance with improved checkpoint loading to prevent a potential plot stopper
  • fixed several issues in weapons logic
  • replaced several sounds
  • fixed various minor issues

