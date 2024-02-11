 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unrailed! update for 11 February 2024

Experimental Version Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13427978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy Sunday everyone!
@Sim17 from Discord asked me to enable different wagons in the Versus Mode for a tournament. We made a version where you can disable "Versus: Cannon Wagon only" under Settings->Accessibility (might not be the best spot to put it). The sampled wagon is bound to the seed, similar to the quick mode.

Changelog 2.1-8db720a41
New: Versus matches can start with different wagons than the cannon wagon when you disable under settings->Accessibility->"Versus: Cannon Wagon only"

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 13427978
Unrailed win Depot 1016921
Unrailed osx Depot 1016922
Unrailed lin Depot 1016923
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link