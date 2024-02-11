Experimental Version Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy Sunday everyone!

@Sim17 from Discord asked me to enable different wagons in the Versus Mode for a tournament. We made a version where you can disable "Versus: Cannon Wagon only" under Settings->Accessibility (might not be the best spot to put it). The sampled wagon is bound to the seed, similar to the quick mode.

Changelog 2.1-8db720a41

New: Versus matches can start with different wagons than the cannon wagon when you disable under settings->Accessibility->"Versus: Cannon Wagon only"