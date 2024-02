Some players informed that they are falling into space after teleporting.

I am so sorry for this experience. It was working fine at our systems.

We founded the issue happening if your fps is more than 60.

We set the maximum fps as 60 to fix the issue for now.

If the problem still happening (even fps is 60) please let me know and I will handle with the issue again.

Problem is fixed now!

Hope you enjoy with Six Sides of Obscurity!