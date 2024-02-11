Heads up - the latest update [v1.5.0] for Mariam Game is now live !!

Update Notes - Mariam Game Version [1.5.0]
New Features and Changes:
Updated Items: We've introduced new items to enhance your gameplay experience! Discover powerful weapons, exciting power-ups, and valuable resources to aid you in your journey.
Revamped Screens: Our screens have received a makeover! Enjoy sleeker visuals and improved user interface designs across various menus and interfaces. Navigating through the game has never been smoother.
Enhanced Buttons: Say goodbye to clunky buttons! We've refined our button designs for better responsiveness and visual appeal. Interacting with the game is now more intuitive than ever before.
Performance Improvements: We've optimized performance to ensure smoother gameplay across all devices. Experience fewer lags and smoother frame rates as you dive into the action-packed world of Mariam Game.
Bug Fixes: We've squashed pesky bugs to provide a more polished gaming experience. Enjoy a more stable and bug-free environment as you embark on your adventures.
Other Enhancements:
Improved Tutorial: Our tutorial has been revamped to provide clearer instructions and guidance for new players. Learn the ropes and master the game mechanics with ease.
Balancing Adjustments: We've fine-tuned game mechanics and item stats for better balance and fairness. Prepare for more exciting and challenging gameplay experiences.
Community Feedback Implementation: We've listened to your feedback and made adjustments based on your suggestions. Thank you for helping us improve Mariam Game!
Stay Connected:
Thank you for playing Mariam Game!
