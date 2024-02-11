 Skip to content

Atmocity update for 11 February 2024

Small update!

Atmocity update for 11 February 2024

The game has been updated to add additional fixes to the issue mentioned in the previous post. I've also started making tweaks to how depth of field works in the game. It's still a bit messy, so if it causes issues, you can turn this off in the options for the time being or increase the focal distance.

I've also added in some more blocks, adding more construction options. The empty gaps that can be seen will be "paintable" in a later update once I get that system going. Paintable as in grass and other stuff. :)

