 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Psychopomp update for 11 February 2024

Psychopomp Patch Notes for February 11th, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13427823 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's a patch that fixes some long standing bugs, and some new ones created by last patch

New:

  • Forbidden Location

Fixes:

  • Fixed an interaction between the free camera system and the elevators which would break the elevator cutscene
  • Fixed bug where some NPCs would not be able to talk if another had been killed in front of them
  • Fixed bug where progress in the Hospital would not reset upon death
  • Fixed bug where inventory would not reset on a new game, leading to overflow and softlocks
  • Fixed problem where NPCs would speak out of another person's mouth

I hope you'll continue to enjoy Psychopomp! As always, thanks for playing!

-Karbonic

Changed files in this update

Depot 2771671 Depot 2771671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link