Psychopomp Patch Notes for February 11th, 2024

Here's a patch that fixes some long standing bugs, and some new ones created by last patch
New:
- Forbidden Location
Fixes:
- Fixed an interaction between the free camera system and the elevators which would break the elevator cutscene
- Fixed bug where some NPCs would not be able to talk if another had been killed in front of them
- Fixed bug where progress in the Hospital would not reset upon death
- Fixed bug where inventory would not reset on a new game, leading to overflow and softlocks
- Fixed problem where NPCs would speak out of another person's mouth
I hope you'll continue to enjoy Psychopomp! As always, thanks for playing!
-Karbonic
