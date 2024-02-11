Psychopomp Patch Notes for February 11th, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13427823 · Last edited 11 February 2024 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Here's a patch that fixes some long standing bugs, and some new ones created by last patch

New:

Forbidden Location

Fixes:

Fixed an interaction between the free camera system and the elevators which would break the elevator cutscene

Fixed bug where some NPCs would not be able to talk if another had been killed in front of them

Fixed bug where progress in the Hospital would not reset upon death

Fixed bug where inventory would not reset on a new game, leading to overflow and softlocks

Fixed problem where NPCs would speak out of another person's mouth

I hope you'll continue to enjoy Psychopomp! As always, thanks for playing!

-Karbonic