Gun Shop Simulator update for 11 February 2024

Release Party!

Share · View all patches · Build 13427817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We couldn't be more thrilled to announce the release of our very first game, Gun Shop Simulator! This marks a significant milestone for us, and we're overflowing with excitement to share this experience with you.

Creating Gun Shop Simulator has been an incredible journey, filled with passion, dedication, and countless hours of hard work from our talented team. Seeing it come to life and finally reaching your hands fills us with immense joy and satisfaction.

We poured our hearts and souls into crafting an immersive and engaging experience that we hope will bring you hours of enjoyment and entertainment. Your support means the world to us, and we can't wait for you to dive into the world of gun dealing and embark on this thrilling adventure with us.

Thank you for joining us on this journey, and we sincerely hope you have as much fun playing Gun Shop Simulator as we had creating it. Here's to many more exciting releases in the future!

Kind regards
ZuboGames

PS: Get it now with a 10% DISCOUNT!

