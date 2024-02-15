New Patch Arrives today

Hello Neverwinter Nights players!
This release was developed for personal enjoyment and out of goodwill for our fellow players and creators by unpaid software engineers from the NWN community:
- clippy, Daz, Jasperre, Liareth, niv, shadguy, Soren, Squatting Monk, tinygiant, virusman
To our fellow community:
Thank you all for keeping this shared adventure alive.
Highlights
- New HDR-bloom postprocessing effect accumulates overlapping effects more naturally and makes intense colors bleed into the surrounding pixels.
- Improvements to the gameplay UI, such as toggling object highlight by double-pressing TAB.
- Significant performance improvements across the board, both on servers and clients.
- Many new and improved scripting functions, including support for synchronised audio playback and improvements to the scriptable UI.
- Over a hundred bugfixes, including several notorious 20-year-old bugs, such as area objects sometimes showing up too late.
- Script compiler is now open source and available as a standalone tool at https://github.com/niv/neverwinter.nim.
See https://nwn.beamdog.net/docs/ for the full list of over 300 changes.
You are cordially invited to join the NWN community developer Discord, here: https://nwn.beamdog.net/discord/
This is a live release of the Development Build from December 2023, all the regressions were found and fixed.
Changed files in this update