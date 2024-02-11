 Skip to content

Future Pool update for 11 February 2024

Welcome to Future Pool v1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 13427800 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A full engine update for Future Pool. You'll find a new hi-res font and pointer, a new control to centre the camera, an extra rules page with camera controls, Steam Cloud support, and lots more behind the scenes. Full details coming soon to the Cornutopia Software Steam Developer page. Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Future Pool Content Depot 1177311
  • Loading history…
