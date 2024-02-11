A full engine update for Future Pool. You'll find a new hi-res font and pointer, a new control to centre the camera, an extra rules page with camera controls, Steam Cloud support, and lots more behind the scenes. Full details coming soon to the Cornutopia Software Steam Developer page. Enjoy!
Future Pool update for 11 February 2024
Welcome to Future Pool v1.04
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Future Pool Content Depot 1177311
Changed files in this update