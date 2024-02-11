 Skip to content

Aldro update for 11 February 2024

Patch notes "v0.1.0.79" LIVE

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAMEPAD SUPPORT IS HERE!

-Aldro has been reworked to allow full gamepad support!
-Fixed MISC Fatal Error's.

