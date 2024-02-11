 Skip to content

Dungeons of the Obelisk Playtest update for 11 February 2024

Beta Ver. 0.0.4

Fixed the mailbox appearing full.
Added safety measures to the shop to prevent crashes.
Updated the hide headgear toggle to function in town.
Fixed issues with the turn orbs falling off.
Fixed XP potions giving a free level instead of a percent of XP.
Fixed issues with combat that allowed users to use multiple attacks or heals in a turn.
Added a password confirmation to player sign up.

