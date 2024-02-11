Version 0.1.5 Patch 5

Share · View all patches · Build 13427655 · Last edited 11 February 2024 – 17:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

I hope this announcement finds you all doing well!

The final patch for version 0.1.5 is now live. Here's what it includes:

We have reworked the XP system. What does this mean?

In online co-op, XP is now calculated by the Host, which will completely resolve the latest XP issues some of you were experiencing. It's important to note that all team objectives must be completed, and you should not run out of time in hard mode to receive full XP.

By "team objectives," I mean tasks like repairing gas pipes, connecting generators, etc.

After the XP for the team objectives is calculated, each person will then earn extra XP points (for example, for correctly guessing the mutation, capturing a mutant photo, hacking the lab data, etc.). If a player dies, there will be a reduction in XP points.

I've included a new marker in the end game screen called 'Individual Objectives Complete.'

I have also fixed a minor bug in the hosting lobby that was occurring.

The locker bug in West Wood Laboratory should also be fixed.

Fixed AI character mesh positioning.

Crawling creatures, nest creatures, babies, and gas pipes now do damage according to difficulty:

Easy: -10% per hit

Normal: -20% per hit

Hard: -30% per hit

Updated the skins for the crawling creatures.

Turned off the generator light when it's not connected (it didn't make sense for it to be on if there's no power ːsteammockingː).

Quality of life improvement: when you capture a mutant photo, the camera changes to the default one automatically.

UI bug fixes.

Rats are now able to see all objective-related items highlighted (you can also toggle this).

See you later with another content update!