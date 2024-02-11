Hotfix Patch

Hello Survivors,
a new patch is now available.
- Changed more buildable objects to use the new placeholder system
- Fixed that some buildings could be placed on top of building placeholders
- Needed resource counters for buildings using the new placeholder system will now also show up in red, if not enough resources are in the inventory to finish it (the placeholder can be placed regardless)
- Fixed that Save Slot 2 could not be used inside the save menu after the last update
- Fixed that breaking a fire inside some other objects will drop no resources
- Fixed that breaking a coal oven returns no resources
- Fixed some spellings
- Fixed that the time inside the game stops when reaching day ~250 (the new limit is beyond day 500.000)
Thanks everyone for the feedback and support!
Changed files in this update