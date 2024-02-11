Small Patch

builtins.py files are now ignored by the game and @Noon has generously provided his builtins.py file to be included with all saves automatically.

This gives external code editors proper intellisense information on all the builtins of the game.

Added an info page about using external editors.

Maze stats are now scaled based on how long the maze lived to better represent how fast you solve the maze.

The same maze can now be solved at most 100 times.

Fixed duplicates showing up in code completer.