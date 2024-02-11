 Skip to content

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 11 February 2024

Small Patch

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 11 February 2024

  • builtins.py files are now ignored by the game and @Noon has generously provided his builtins.py file to be included with all saves automatically.
    This gives external code editors proper intellisense information on all the builtins of the game.

  • Added an info page about using external editors.

  • Maze stats are now scaled based on how long the maze lived to better represent how fast you solve the maze.

  • The same maze can now be solved at most 100 times.

  • Fixed duplicates showing up in code completer.

  • Fixed invalid name errors being case-insensitive.

