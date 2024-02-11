Patch Notes [February 11th 2024]

Stick (item): Shows stack amount on a HUD element.

Instead of giving a stack each kill, now requires 50 kills for each stack.

Blue Pill (item) : Doesn't increase jump amount by 5% (which caused one to get double jump with only 1 blue pill in the inventory)

Tip of The Pyramid (item): Added Hud element for stack amount.

Functions like intended now.

Staff of Anubis (item): Doesn't spam chat on proc anymore.

Mr Gugda (item): Doesn't think its a Mystic item anymore.

Deal Finder's Medallion (item): Removed from the playtest (did nothing in the current stage of the game).

Bullet Ballet (Jack's primary ability): Doesn't empty mag anymore if button is held.

On level up (both player and enemies) heal the difference of the new and old health amount.

Difficulty scaling changes; made it harder in the later Dimensions.

Zahir's level increases with the difficulty.

Hovering over an item in the Unitronix and then leaving with the 'esc' key, now hides the tooltip.