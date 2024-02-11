-
Stick (item):
- Shows stack amount on a HUD element.
- Instead of giving a stack each kill, now requires 50 kills for each stack.
-
Blue Pill (item) :
- Doesn't increase jump amount by 5% (which caused one to get double jump with only 1 blue pill in the inventory)
-
Tip of The Pyramid (item):
- Added Hud element for stack amount.
- Functions like intended now.
-
Staff of Anubis (item):
- Doesn't spam chat on proc anymore.
-
Mr Gugda (item):
- Doesn't think its a Mystic item anymore.
-
Deal Finder's Medallion (item):
- Removed from the playtest (did nothing in the current stage of the game).
-
Bullet Ballet (Jack's primary ability):
- Doesn't empty mag anymore if button is held.
-
On level up (both player and enemies) heal the difference of the new and old health amount.
-
Difficulty scaling changes; made it harder in the later Dimensions.
-
Zahir's level increases with the difficulty.
-
Hovering over an item in the Unitronix and then leaving with the 'esc' key, now hides the tooltip.
-
Completing an item set doesn't spam the chat anymore.
Elite Rogue Playtest update for 11 February 2024
Patch Notes [February 11th 2024]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2386781 Depot 2386781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update