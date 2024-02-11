 Skip to content

Elite Rogue Playtest update for 11 February 2024

Patch Notes [February 11th 2024]

Patch Notes [February 11th 2024]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Stick (item):

    • Shows stack amount on a HUD element.
    • Instead of giving a stack each kill, now requires 50 kills for each stack.

  • Blue Pill (item) :

    • Doesn't increase jump amount by 5% (which caused one to get double jump with only 1 blue pill in the inventory)

  • Tip of The Pyramid (item):

    • Added Hud element for stack amount.
    • Functions like intended now.

  • Staff of Anubis (item):

    • Doesn't spam chat on proc anymore.

  • Mr Gugda (item):

    • Doesn't think its a Mystic item anymore.

  • Deal Finder's Medallion (item):

    • Removed from the playtest (did nothing in the current stage of the game).

  • Bullet Ballet (Jack's primary ability):

    • Doesn't empty mag anymore if button is held.

  • On level up (both player and enemies) heal the difference of the new and old health amount.

  • Difficulty scaling changes; made it harder in the later Dimensions.

  • Zahir's level increases with the difficulty.

  • Hovering over an item in the Unitronix and then leaving with the 'esc' key, now hides the tooltip.

  • Completing an item set doesn't spam the chat anymore.

