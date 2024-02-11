- When talking to Villagers, you can ask them if they need anything. This allows you to perform a random daily quest for each villager.
- Fixed a bug where Calen would ignore you after you had completed one of his quests.
The Isle of Elanor update for 11 February 2024
Update Notes for Build 0.0.6.9
Patchnotes
