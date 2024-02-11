 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Isle of Elanor update for 11 February 2024

Update Notes for Build 0.0.6.9

Share · View all patches · Build 13427529 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When talking to Villagers, you can ask them if they need anything. This allows you to perform a random daily quest for each villager.
  • Fixed a bug where Calen would ignore you after you had completed one of his quests.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1642632 Depot 1642632
  • Loading history…
Depot 1642633 Depot 1642633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link