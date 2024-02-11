Patch 1.1.2

Hey folks!

This patch focuses on improving lightmap-based ambient occlusion (LBAO). It is the most graphically-intensive effect in the game, and the goal of these optimizations is to allow as many people as possible to play with it enabled, since it makes a big difference in visual quality.

As the game's creator I want people to play with the effect enabled, as opposed to disabled.

Visuals & optimizations

optimized & improved LBAO:

indirect light spread simulation now more prominent

at all quality levels LBAO now provides greater visual quality and requires less GPU power or, at worst, provides greater visual quality at same GPU power

a performance improvement of up to 30% can be observed, depending on user GPU and selected graphical quality level of the effect

Don't forget to report any issues you run into either on Steam discussions or by joining the game's Discord community.

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

