Breaking Gates update for 11 February 2024

[Hotfixes 2024 – Version 1.1.49]

Share · View all patches · Build 13427521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We continue to make adjustments to improve game progression. This includes things like damage adjustments, drop rate improvements for important items. Corrections and improvements in translations, compatibility for controls, bug fixes and performance improvements. I want to say a big thank you for all the tips and suggestions from everyone, thank you very much =D

