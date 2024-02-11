 Skip to content

Souls : "위령" update for 11 February 2024

Version 1.1.0 Patch

Build 13427518

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add description of progress in the game

  2. Difficulty eased for some events

  3. Added shooting warning for using camera object

  4. Changed to allow determination of the location of souls underground

  5. Other bug fixes

