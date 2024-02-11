-
Add description of progress in the game
-
Difficulty eased for some events
-
Added shooting warning for using camera object
-
Changed to allow determination of the location of souls underground
-
Other bug fixes
Souls : "위령" update for 11 February 2024
Version 1.1.0 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
