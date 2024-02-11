 Skip to content

Future Snooker update for 11 February 2024

Welcome to Future Snooker v1.03

11 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A full engine update for Future Snooker. You'll find a new hi-res font and pointer, a new control to centre the camera, an extra rules page with camera controls, Steam Cloud support, and lots more behind the scenes. Full details coming soon to the Cornutopia Software Steam Developer page. Enjoy!

