 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KinitoPET update for 11 February 2024

KinitoPET - mod support

Share · View all patches · Build 13427439 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.1.0 KinitoPET mod support update

Join the discord to get info on in development mods / how to mod yourself! discord.gg/kinitopet ːsteamhappyː ːsteamhappyː ːsteamhappyː ːsteamhappyː

This update has not fixed any bugs - please use tempoarary solutions given in the last steam post -> COMMON BUGS AND HOW TO FIX THEM

Ok! plz enjoy. if you have any bugs and that just lmk in the discord or email ty 🙏🙏🙏🙏

also i find it really funny that I can put literally anthing in these announcements lol 💀 who gonna stop me

Changed files in this update

Depot 2075071 Depot 2075071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link