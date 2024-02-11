 Skip to content

危城逃生 update for 11 February 2024

Escape from Dangerous City 1.12 Update Instructions

Share · View all patches · Build 13427432 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Updated some cases of text misalignment.
  2. Updated some situations where zombies are capturing dead people while interacting with events.

