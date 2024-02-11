- Updated some cases of text misalignment.
- Updated some situations where zombies are capturing dead people while interacting with events.
危城逃生 update for 11 February 2024
Escape from Dangerous City 1.12 Update Instructions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
