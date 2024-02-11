1- Customers now arrive until 20:45.
2- Automatic save system. (Saved every 5 minutes)
3- Customers leave garbage in the store.
4- Fixed the bug where the player jumps upwards at the market entrance.
5- Translation errors fixed.
Market Simulator update for 11 February 2024
February 11 Update Notes
