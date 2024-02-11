- The achievement Untainted Triumph now triggers correctly
- Changed it so you can't reroll your perks if the pool is empty
- Fixed a bug that didn't let you play Krampus Night after closing and opening the level selection
- Updated the description for the Blue Butterfly, Blades of Justice and Life Leech
- Slightly increased the maximum number of enemies
- Added the missing descriptions for the N4 perk unlocks
- Blood Money now has a 25% chance to heal 1 HP when you loot a coin
- Fixed a bug that caused a crash when entering the portal to Hell while leveling up
- Closing the merchant window should now destroy all enemy projectiles as intended
- Reduced the kills needed for the Dominator achievement (from 25.000 to 20.000)
Power Fantasy update for 11 February 2024
Hotfix v0.203
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2482191 Depot 2482191
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update