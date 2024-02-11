 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Power Fantasy update for 11 February 2024

Hotfix v0.203

Share · View all patches · Build 13427325 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The achievement Untainted Triumph now triggers correctly
  • Changed it so you can't reroll your perks if the pool is empty
  • Fixed a bug that didn't let you play Krampus Night after closing and opening the level selection
  • Updated the description for the Blue Butterfly, Blades of Justice and Life Leech
  • Slightly increased the maximum number of enemies
  • Added the missing descriptions for the N4 perk unlocks
  • Blood Money now has a 25% chance to heal 1 HP when you loot a coin
  • Fixed a bug that caused a crash when entering the portal to Hell while leveling up
  • Closing the merchant window should now destroy all enemy projectiles as intended
  • Reduced the kills needed for the Dominator achievement (from 25.000 to 20.000)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2482191 Depot 2482191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link