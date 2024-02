Share · View all patches · Build 13427285 · Last edited 11 February 2024 – 14:59:09 UTC by Wendy

1 do not save your equipment after restoring the altars 30 squares

2 shopping malls to increase the number of sales base

3 new props can be selected each time the number of production

4 modifier adds arena store refresh function

5 fixed the problem that some status of the character was not updated after the displacement skill was executed

6 add a few pieces of equipment

7 other optimizations and adjustments