-Online server update fixing several bugs: full lobby bug, double names in lobby, reducing teleports, huge delay bug for 1 player (more than ping suggests) and other bugs caused by missed data packets.
-Weekly challenges added (9 categories: Formula A, Formula eSports 2, Random, GTW, Oval, Dirt Oval, Karting, Historic, Lap)
-Daily challenges are made shorter to allow for a quick challenge
-Option to show active time-trial events only (to hide finished and infinite events)
-1 lap time-trial events without AI now have infinite laps
Ultimate Racing 2D 2 update for 11 February 2024
Weekly Challenges and Online Server update- Patch 1.0.2.1 released!
