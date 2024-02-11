Weekly Challenges and Online Server update- Patch 1.0.2.1 released!

-Online server update fixing several bugs: full lobby bug, double names in lobby, reducing teleports, huge delay bug for 1 player (more than ping suggests) and other bugs caused by missed data packets.

-Weekly challenges added (9 categories: Formula A, Formula eSports 2, Random, GTW, Oval, Dirt Oval, Karting, Historic, Lap)

-Daily challenges are made shorter to allow for a quick challenge

-Option to show active time-trial events only (to hide finished and infinite events)

-1 lap time-trial events without AI now have infinite laps