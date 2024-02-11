New button prompt for closing maps and manuals
Optimize the town model
Increase the attack range of the combustion bottle
Accessing the Steam Achievement System
The Red Beret update for 11 February 2024
20240211Ver
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update