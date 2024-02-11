 Skip to content

The Red Beret update for 11 February 2024

20240211Ver

Share · View all patches · Build 13427226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New button prompt for closing maps and manuals
Optimize the town model
Increase the attack range of the combustion bottle
Accessing the Steam Achievement System

