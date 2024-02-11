 Skip to content

AegisM update for 11 February 2024

Improvements to aiming and backend services

Summary

We've improved the aiming under certain circumstances, along with several backend service improvements. On certain levels, when the cursor was over some trees, it would not allow you to shoot as you wanted and would instead show the selection cursor. We have resolved this issue so that you will always shoot as you would expect.

Secondly; we've made improvements to the games backend services. This will constantly evolve and improve going forward and will enable an improved experience for all players.

Patch notes

  • Fixed issue whereby cursor would change to the selection cursor, preventing shooting

  • Improved the games backend services

