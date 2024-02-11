 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

末日 update for 11 February 2024

#1 Small patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13427177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug in some trees floating in the air

  • Fixed some bugs in car mold piercing

  • Modified the material pool to significantly increase the refresh probability of various bullets

  • Fix several bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2478471 Depot 2478471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link