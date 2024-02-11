 Skip to content

1428: Shadows over Silesia update for 11 February 2024

Changelog v1.0.30

Build 13427157

Patchnotes via Steam Community

* New community translation added - French

  • New community translation and necessary fonts added - Ukrainian
  • Added button icons and better support for Xbox controllers and Steamdeck* Modified and improved default gamepad control layout
  • Fixed broken camera rotation with right stick on gamepad
  • Keyboard and gamepad navigation was broken in the control panel in some situations
  • Look around while sneaking does not work when using keyboard control
  • Tweaked look-around control when sneaking
  • Drop-down lists have been stretched slightly
  • Fixed bugs related to drop-down lists, now they also finally open on the selected item
  • Fixed exception logging
  • Fixed a bug where the text showing the inventory weight did not change when changing the language
  • Fixed a bug where letters that are already decrypted are missing from the bottom table after reopening an encrypted letter
  • Button icon moved to center when skipping cutscene
  • Chapter 1 - [spoiler]the first servants were slowed down slightly to make them easier to defeat[/spoiler]

