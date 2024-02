Happy Lunar New Year, many people have come out for tourism, crowded with people

In the game, we have produced more and more warriors, but due to factors such as unit limits, we are unable to make them effective

Now, we encourage them to participate in tourism and return to society

Uncombined warriors can now be used on any unit, adding a crowd state

1.Add Crowd State Effect

2.Add Crowd State Affects Other State Effects

3.Fix The Problem Of Some Pictrues Failed Draw