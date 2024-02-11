 Skip to content

S.E.C.U. update for 11 February 2024

1.0.2.0 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Demon Health Bar Upon Looking At Them
  • More Texts Are Now Translated
  • New WIP Indonesian Language
  • New WIP Korean Language
  • New WIP Ukrainian Language

Join Discord : https://discord.gg/rJVueVf8Fb

