- The level of a character who has finished earning LVPT up to the maximum can now be reset.
(Right-click on the LVPT section to open the menu)
- Assigned the shortcut key (C) to the action to check the ground (Skill: Fieldwork).
- Item and skill selections can now be registered as shortcuts.
巡るダンジョン update for 11 February 2024
1.1.0
