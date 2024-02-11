 Skip to content

巡るダンジョン update for 11 February 2024

1.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The level of a character who has finished earning LVPT up to the maximum can now be reset.
    (Right-click on the LVPT section to open the menu)
  • Assigned the shortcut key (C) to the action to check the ground (Skill: Fieldwork).
  • Item and skill selections can now be registered as shortcuts.

