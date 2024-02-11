 Skip to content

Space Miner - Idle Adventures update for 11 February 2024

Update v0.0.77 2024-02-11 (Steam Build 13426920)

Share · View all patches · Build 13426920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes
✅ Fixed Research item cost incorrectly display red even though the resources were available
✅ Fixed tooltip on Hidden Safe, Management Droids and AI Optimized Cargo in Click Factory
✅ Fixed Quests not resetting when starting a new Reputation run

Changed files in this update

Depot 2679861 Depot 2679861
  • Loading history…
Depot 2679862 Depot 2679862
  • Loading history…
