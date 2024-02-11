Fixes
✅ Fixed Research item cost incorrectly display red even though the resources were available
✅ Fixed tooltip on Hidden Safe, Management Droids and AI Optimized Cargo in Click Factory
✅ Fixed Quests not resetting when starting a new Reputation run
Update v0.0.77 2024-02-11 (Steam Build 13426920)
