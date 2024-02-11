Update Version 0.5.1.1

- Ranking system: Add core ranking list
- Significantly increase the number of monsters and monster health in Endless Mode, and add more ways to brush monsters
- Fix the bug where early purchased units may double the increase in binding attributes during binding upgrades. (After this update, the game difficulty may increase and needs attention)
- Fix the bug where the leaderboard title is not translated
