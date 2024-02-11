 Skip to content

星际意志 Playtest update for 11 February 2024

Update Version 0.5.1.1

Build 13426895 · Last edited by Wendy

  1. Ranking system: Add core ranking list
  2. Significantly increase the number of monsters and monster health in Endless Mode, and add more ways to brush monsters
  3. Fix the bug where early purchased units may double the increase in binding attributes during binding upgrades. (After this update, the game difficulty may increase and needs attention)
  4. Fix the bug where the leaderboard title is not translated

