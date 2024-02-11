- fixed menu flickering when playing with more than 100% game speed
- fixed text being vertically misaligned with some languages and resolutions
- fixed occasional broken layout in the replay summary menu
- fixed game running with only half the speed when playing with certain game speeds and update frequencies (e.g. 185% and 60Hz) due to rounding errors
- also added a workaround for AMDGPU driver crashes on Linux (related to amdgpu_ctx_create and context sharing)
Eigengrau update for 11 February 2024
Version 1.3.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
