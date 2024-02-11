 Skip to content

Eigengrau update for 11 February 2024

Version 1.3.2

  • fixed menu flickering when playing with more than 100% game speed
  • fixed text being vertically misaligned with some languages and resolutions
  • fixed occasional broken layout in the replay summary menu
  • fixed game running with only half the speed when playing with certain game speeds and update frequencies (e.g. 185% and 60Hz) due to rounding errors
  • also added a workaround for AMDGPU driver crashes on Linux (related to amdgpu_ctx_create and context sharing)

