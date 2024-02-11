Optimization and several improvements

Hi! Today's update does not bring any major changes to the gameplay, although it is crucial in terms of optimization. We received from you many comments about the performance of the third level (with THE manager), it was leaving much to be desired.
We spent last few days struggling to achieve better performance on this level and finally, after many attempts, we found a reason that was so simple - yet not so obvious.
Let us know if the update helped you pass smoothly and unnoticed.
List of additional changes:
- Return to the Main Menu will reset checkpoint information
- Characters that look at the player will only do so in the X axis (no more levitating characters)
- Fallen shelf physics are disabled when knocked over
- Document shelf interior collision has been disabled
- Security at Level 1 got an motivational speech and doesn't give up so easily
(blocking the door with an object will not cause the security to freeze)
- Removed "Ultra" graphics option
- Added fog on city streets on Level 2
- Cameras in Level 2 will detect the player much faster
(you won't be able to just run across the room with them)
- Added "You broke it" and "Higher Education" achievements
- Added background music to Level 3
- Employees closing lockers does not increase the player's open locker stat on Steam
Changed files in this update