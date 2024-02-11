Optimization and several improvements

Hi! Today's update does not bring any major changes to the gameplay, although it is crucial in terms of optimization. We received from you many comments about the performance of the third level (with THE manager), it was leaving much to be desired.

We spent last few days struggling to achieve better performance on this level and finally, after many attempts, we found a reason that was so simple - yet not so obvious.

Let us know if the update helped you pass smoothly and unnoticed.

List of additional changes: