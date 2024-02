Share · View all patches · Build 13426769 · Last edited 11 February 2024 – 12:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Added a skill cast animation to the character "GobGob" so he can now cast all skills (previously 4)!

Also made GobGob's frustrating normal attack faster.

Controller controls have been improved - skills and items no longer use at the same time, and we're working on issues with keyboard button UI in the smithy and others when connected to controller.

As always, Thanks for playing guys