Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 11 February 2024

Experience optimization and bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization: Block the function of automatically generating mosquitoes
Optimization: wolves will not attack mounts
Optimization: Mounted wolves will not attack other animals
BUG: In the new start, the number of elves has been zero, and they can only be summoned after loading the file.
Value adjustment: After building a fire at the beginning, 9 elves can be summoned immediately
Numerical adjustment: After the poisonous wasps and silverfish are fed and split, the growth period of the transformed insects is changed from 360 days to 270 days.
BUG: On the sixth level of the pyramid, the bat monster does not appear after the second year of loading.

