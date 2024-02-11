Updated content on February 11, 2024
New skill: Snowstorm
New skill: Charm
New skill enhancement effect: Spatter. Ballistic skills, each hit generates 3 new trajectories. New trajectory continues to sputter, cycling N times.
New skill enhancement effect: Ghost. Each time a player uses a skill, a ghost appears and uses the skill N times, with a maximum of N ghost simultaneously present.
New: Some small levels may have small bosses.
Railway Fugitive Playtest update for 11 February 2024
