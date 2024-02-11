 Skip to content

Avium update for 11 February 2024

Avium v1.7

Avium v1.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v 1.7

WHAT'S NEW?

  • Added new "Cybed Skin" for Jacob in Lower Avium Parking Garage.

  • Improved Enemy AI hearing and group coordination.

  • Improved the Central Avium Rooftop Enemies, added a title to the area to indicate territories.

