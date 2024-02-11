Avium v1.7

v 1.7
WHAT'S NEW?
-
Added new "Cybed Skin" for Jacob in Lower Avium Parking Garage.
-
Improved Enemy AI hearing and group coordination.
-
Improved the Central Avium Rooftop Enemies, added a title to the area to indicate territories.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
v 1.7
Added new "Cybed Skin" for Jacob in Lower Avium Parking Garage.
Improved Enemy AI hearing and group coordination.
Improved the Central Avium Rooftop Enemies, added a title to the area to indicate territories.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update