Important

The game has recently been on a decline because for a short period (8-9 hours) I had pushed a broken version that did not package correctly. I am extremely sorry for the issues, firstly the old version was reverted and now a patch fixing all your issues has been released.

If you have made any reviews/videos about the game in this time period, I highly suggest you try it again. (make sure your version number is 1.0.2 or higher)