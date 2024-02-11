 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

烟花绘梦FireworkSurvivor update for 11 February 2024

Happy Spring Festival! Resolution adaptation + balance adjustment on February 11

Share · View all patches · Build 13426366 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved resolution adaptability and adjusted the appearance timing and probability of super fireworks
It’s time to play with real-life fireworks~

Changed files in this update

Depot 2795122 Depot 2795122
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link