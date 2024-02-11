New Big Changes - February 11th 2024

Hey all, a new update is finally out! 🎊 🎉 It's been a while since the last update. Thank you for your patience. In this new update I have done quite a lot though.

I switched networking solutions to a faster one (meaning you will have lower pings)

Refactored about half of the games code to make bug fixing easier

Ukrainian is now a supported language!

Removed the lobby for a variety of reasons (let me know what you guys think)

Moved the match settings to the main menu

Moved character customization to the main menu

Reworked main menu UI

Reworked options menu UI

Increased the speed of the countdown and changed the animation a little bit

Finally fixed the host shut down the lobby bug

Fixed win achievements not showing up

Added a match settings display to the public lobbies list so you can see info about the game you are going to join

Made it so your grace period goes away when you pick up a weapon and not when you shoot a weapon.

I also removed some match settings. This may be controversial but I felt like a lot of them just lead to less fun gameplay when you change them. Let me know if you really miss any of the old match settings, I may add some back in the future but a lot of them felt unnecessary.

Did some general bug fixing

This has been a huge update to work on behind the scenes since I had to rewrite and refactor so much code so there may be some bugs in the game still but these should be far easier to fix now. Keep me posted on any bugs you encounter! I plan on continuing to focus on stabilizing the game for a little bit longer and may release a few more patches related to that soon but after that I plan on doing a weapons overhaul so you guys can look forward to that!