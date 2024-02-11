- Fix a bug where tutorial would stay open when you already closed it.
- Fix a bug where shields would get stuck on the battlefield.
- Now when changing windowed resolution, it saves.
- Fix typo on insight help screen.
Idle Armada update for 11 February 2024
0.18.0.6 - More Bugfixes
