Idle Armada update for 11 February 2024

0.18.0.6 - More Bugfixes

  • Fix a bug where tutorial would stay open when you already closed it.
  • Fix a bug where shields would get stuck on the battlefield.
  • Now when changing windowed resolution, it saves.
  • Fix typo on insight help screen.

