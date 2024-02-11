Recent update

2024.2.8

=> Fixed a bug where the AI of ancient transport ship was paralyzed after all the ancient transport ships were destroyed by floating artillery

=> Short range damage increased to 20%, weight reduced to 2

=> Jewelry Paradise Necklace Magic percentage restored to 5%

=> Jewelry radiant ring. Magic syringe. Acid shield. The effect of acid etched gloves is redone

=> Platinum box. Gold box added drop magic ordinary miracle

2024.2.6

=> Wooden Box Health reduced to 40

=> Fixed a bug where making non-stackable items would result in double items

=> Magic high-speed chant. Low speed chant duration increased to 10 seconds

=> Make ranch cards in ranch can be returned to the Lord world

=> Added Magic Water Star (Water Dragon Heart Refining)

=> Added Magic Superverse Chant (Tech Pass refined)

=> Added Magic High Speed Chant (Gun Lord Maze Fallout book)

=> Added rarity World Class

=> Added Magic wand Order Magic wand (Hao Ji drop)

=> Added Magic Dark Star (Black Magic Stone Refining)

=> Added Magic High Energy Laser projectile (fuel rod refining)

=> Added Magic Heavy Particle Ray (Heavy particle Ray emitter refining)

=> Added Magic Dark Lines (Eye of the Abyss Refining)

=> Changed the texture of the Settings interface

=> Magic wand added singing time attribute

=> Wand Burst hand effect Sing time increase effect removed, but sing time increased to 10 seconds

=> The automatic tracking range of all bullets is 40

=> Magic Speed Chant bonus reduced to 80%

=> Mana Multiplication chant time reduced to 0.2 seconds

=> Magic Low Track, Magic level increased to 5

=> Magic High Track no longer reduces damage, Magic level increased to 12

=> Magic High Lightning Damage increased to 60, damage float increased to 10,MPCOST reduced to 4, and Magic Level increased to 10

=> Magic Wand Big Blood Wand Mana capacity increased to 7, Chant time increased to 2 seconds, load time increased to 2 seconds,MPCOST reduced to 10

=> Magic Staff The Amethyst Staff's mana capacity increased to 8

=> Power Wand Magic capacity increased to 6

=> Magic Wand Magnetic Wand Magic capacity increased to 4

=> Fixed bug that entangled the guard's barrage track

=> Reduced the movement speed of monster Ghost Fire

=> Shoe pulse shoe effect redo

=> Jewelry blue dice. Red dice. Pulse wrist guard effect redone

2024.2.4

=> Magic Infinitesimal Red Medicine. The infinite red drug. The infinite small blue drug. Infinite blue medicine. Fountain of magic. The blessing of the magic chanter. Determination. Spare barrel. Heat of life. Heat of magic. Mushroom Magic Chant time increased to 0.5 seconds

=> Magic Poison Recovery Sing time increased to 0.8 seconds, recovery increased to 100, loss increased to 40

=> Special Equipment Regeneration Dagger cost satiety reduced to 0.5 per second

=> Trinket Sword King Cloak. Jungle Glove. Fury shank effect reworked

=> Fixed a bug where Orihagan pointer effect did not work in world state

2024.2.3

=> Jewelry sword pointer. World pointer. Orihagan pointer. Green chips. Yellow chips. Vitality exoskeleton effect redo

=> The method of obtaining Magic Never Fall Fortress has been changed to Magic Stone Ingot Refining (originally it was chopped weapon bag drop).

=> Magic Half Moon Sword Damage increased to 200,GCOST increased to 4, Power Bonus increased to SS

=> Chopper Weapon Bag no longer drops magic Half Moon Sword skill

=> Added ornament chopper battery (Chopper weapon bag drop)

=> Weapon low frequency moon shadow redrawn. High frequency village rain map

=> Weapon low frequency moon shadow. The damage type of high frequency rain has been changed to mechanical

2024.2.2

=> Magic Black Hole intelligence increased to 170, Blue cost reduced to 25, and Chant time reduced to 1.5 seconds

=> 10 new magic points (science book drop)

=> Added Magic for five (Month store)

=> New magic split into three (Outer core Refining)

=> New Magic in Two (Fa Fa Shop)

=> Added Magic Heavy. Explosion. One in four. Small nuclear bomb (Gun King Maze)

=> The location of fire boots is changed to anvil

=> Fixed bug where anaesthesia orb could capture boss with full blood

2024.1.31

=> Added fetter category to skill tree

=> Changed the skill order in the skill tree skill column

=> Fixed a bug where opening the furnace would instantly force the furnace to enter the use status map

=> Fixed the bug where the loading direction of the automatic loading box was wrong

=> Fixed a bug where the subatomic replicator could only copy diamonds in 4 seconds