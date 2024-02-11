PATCH 0.6.8 - HOTFIX & SLOT RANDOMIZATION

As usual, I delay the hotfix a bit to add a new feature with it. Since I will be working on a tutorial, I think it would be cool to have most of the battle mechanics out there so that people can give some feedback before it comes.

NEW MECHANIC

Following my last post. I added randomized lanes. So you have the "left" lane, the "middle" lane and the "right" lane. These lanes are now called "Solar", "Eclipse", "Lunar" respectively. So the slot positioning is now random which means in one battle "Solar" can be on the left and in another battle it can be on the right.

The overdrive effect now triggers in the "Eclipse" slot which means it's also randomized. I added letters on the field for the different slots but I will change them to icons in the future. One thing to note is that overdrive effects don't trigger without evolutions. This is to prevent people from skipping level 1 Planos and building a full level 2 Planos deck. At least that's the idea for now.

NEW MAZAIS

There are 9 Mazai effects now. They will usually favor the player who is winning to help create a snowball effect. My initial idea was to do the opposite and help the losing player to comeback, however, this made some battles drag on forever, easily surpassing the 10 mins mark.

OVERPOWERED AI

I will remove the Eishougi cards in the next patch. The last characters still have it and will nuke your field with them. So this will be fixed soon. The idea is to transfer the AOE effects to the strongest Planos in game (ID 75+).

CLEANER DESCRIPTIONS

New keyword "Rival". One problem with "opposing" is I can't say it by itself, I have to say "Opposing Plano" each time. "Rival" will be the equivalent of "opposing Plano".

I am thinking of doing the same for status effects. Instead of saying "Inflict a shockwave status effect to the opposing Plano of your right Plano that lasts 2 turns" I will say something like "Shockwave Lunar Rival for 2 turns". In fact the word "Plano" can be omitted since all the cards will be Planos, so it's understood from the context.

The new description style is only tested with Overdrive for now.

PLANO SACRIFICE

I might push another patch with the last mechanic before making the tutorial this way everything will be ready for it. The Elemental skills can wait a bit and I don't think they will require a tutorial.

Note

The battle system is almost complete so it's all about fine tuning now. The collection UI was renamed to "Planodex" since it's all about Planos now.

CHANGES