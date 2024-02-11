PATCH 0.6.8 - HOTFIX & SLOT RANDOMIZATION

As usual, I delay the hotfix a bit to add a new feature with it. Since I will be working on a tutorial, I think it would be cool to have most of the battle mechanics out there so that people can give some feedback before it comes.
NEW MECHANIC
Following my last post. I added randomized lanes. So you have the "left" lane, the "middle" lane and the "right" lane. These lanes are now called "Solar", "Eclipse", "Lunar" respectively. So the slot positioning is now random which means in one battle "Solar" can be on the left and in another battle it can be on the right.
The overdrive effect now triggers in the "Eclipse" slot which means it's also randomized. I added letters on the field for the different slots but I will change them to icons in the future. One thing to note is that overdrive effects don't trigger without evolutions. This is to prevent people from skipping level 1 Planos and building a full level 2 Planos deck. At least that's the idea for now.
NEW MAZAIS
There are 9 Mazai effects now. They will usually favor the player who is winning to help create a snowball effect. My initial idea was to do the opposite and help the losing player to comeback, however, this made some battles drag on forever, easily surpassing the 10 mins mark.
OVERPOWERED AI
I will remove the Eishougi cards in the next patch. The last characters still have it and will nuke your field with them. So this will be fixed soon. The idea is to transfer the AOE effects to the strongest Planos in game (ID 75+).
CLEANER DESCRIPTIONS
New keyword "Rival". One problem with "opposing" is I can't say it by itself, I have to say "Opposing Plano" each time. "Rival" will be the equivalent of "opposing Plano".
I am thinking of doing the same for status effects. Instead of saying "Inflict a shockwave status effect to the opposing Plano of your right Plano that lasts 2 turns" I will say something like "Shockwave Lunar Rival for 2 turns". In fact the word "Plano" can be omitted since all the cards will be Planos, so it's understood from the context.
The new description style is only tested with Overdrive for now.
PLANO SACRIFICE
I might push another patch with the last mechanic before making the tutorial this way everything will be ready for it. The Elemental skills can wait a bit and I don't think they will require a tutorial.
Note
The battle system is almost complete so it's all about fine tuning now. The collection UI was renamed to "Planodex" since it's all about Planos now.
CHANGES
- FIX: Fixed the Nueko line effect descriptions.
- FIX: Fixed the issue of the 5th booster pack showing an error when selected.
- FIX: The Kakuma effect is now capped properly.
- FIX: Tsunteras now deals 1000 MG damage instead of 500.
- FIX: Hakkapairo effect now scales properly.
- FIX: Hariterra effect now scales properly.
- FIX: Planos summoned with the Ihebi line effect now get a timeout.
- FIX: Plano copies generated via effects no longer go to the black hole.
- FIX: Fixed an issue where number of attacks is reset to 1 at the end of the turn (nullifying the attack twice effect).
- TEXT: Changed Overdrive descriptions (x26).
- TEXT: Changed "Collection" name to "Planodex".
- CONTENT: Added new Overdrive effects (x10).
- CONTENT: Added new Mazai effects (x6).
- QOL: Increased the time duration of the warning box.
- BALANCING: Nueko line effect nerfed again to 200 per level.
- BALANCING: Mazai effect timers only decrease in your turn now.
- BALANCING: Changed Kooroga's line effect to drain HP based on the opposing Plano's level.
- BALANCING: Level 2 & 3 Planos that don't evolve get a timeout and don't trigger their overdrive effect.
- GAMEPLAY: Changed Mazai effect timers length (1, 3, 5).
- GAMEPLAY: Introduced types for field slot in battle (Solar, Eclipse and Lunar) that are randomized at the start of the battle.
- GAMEPLAY: Overdrive effects now happen in the Eclipse slot (by default).
- GAMEPLAY: Robomoku now has a new effect that reverses the Mazai order in the field.
- VISUAL: Replaced Mazai sprites by Mazai concept arts in battle.
- VISUAL: Added an evolution box on cards (when applicable). It doesn't always work properly (will be improved later).
- VISUAL: Added Plano forms in card info.
- VISUAL: Changed Dark Plano backgrounds.
- VISUAL: New battle slot types are now represented with letters (will be replaced by icons later).
- VISUAL: Brought all middle battle slot back to its original position.
- VISUAL: Changed card info ID.
- VISUAL: Changed first player UI at the start of battle.
- SETTINGS: Removed auto summon (will be replaced by another setting later).
