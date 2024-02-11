 Skip to content

Carth Playtest update for 11 February 2024

Carth Alpha 1.96d4

Build 13425950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

~Fixed all 5 tiers of Necklace of strength not giving stat bonus
~Fixed several new cliff and rock texture issues
~Fixed several new cliff and rocks missing colliders
~Fixed Bug with screen Space Reflections
~Reduced Time of night compared to Day Time
~Added Emission VFX to lighting Sources
~Adjusted Main, Music, Ambience, SFX, and Combat Master Volume Settings
~Map Work around Southern Viernes
~Vegetation Biome Work
~Adjust Bloom Settings
~New Enemy Spawners
~Moved Testing Spawners off of Viernes Island
~Fixed some issues with dialogue
~Adjusted Torch Lighting Settings
~Fixed bug with Spawner System causing errors with multiple spawn able enemies
~Fixed bug where Ultra Settings would cause game crash if changed once in main scene
~Fixed bug with new combat system that would randomly attack twice instead of once
~New Cliffs around Viernes
~New Loot spawning locations
~New Dice rolling mechanic for Dialogue
~New skill, stat, dice rolls in dialogues with outcomes based on success or failure
~Dozens of new dialogues with NPCS around Viernes
~Fixed GPU Instanced Prefabs Textures breaking when Graphics Options Changed

