Carth Alpha 1.96d4

~Fixed all 5 tiers of Necklace of strength not giving stat bonus

~Fixed several new cliff and rock texture issues

~Fixed several new cliff and rocks missing colliders

~Fixed Bug with screen Space Reflections

~Reduced Time of night compared to Day Time

~Added Emission VFX to lighting Sources

~Adjusted Main, Music, Ambience, SFX, and Combat Master Volume Settings

~Map Work around Southern Viernes

~Vegetation Biome Work

~Adjust Bloom Settings

~New Enemy Spawners

~Moved Testing Spawners off of Viernes Island

~Fixed some issues with dialogue

~Adjusted Torch Lighting Settings

~Fixed bug with Spawner System causing errors with multiple spawn able enemies

~Fixed bug where Ultra Settings would cause game crash if changed once in main scene

~Fixed bug with new combat system that would randomly attack twice instead of once

~New Cliffs around Viernes

~New Loot spawning locations

~New Dice rolling mechanic for Dialogue

~New skill, stat, dice rolls in dialogues with outcomes based on success or failure

~Dozens of new dialogues with NPCS around Viernes

~Fixed GPU Instanced Prefabs Textures breaking when Graphics Options Changed