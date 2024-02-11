 Skip to content

Spectator 2 update for 11 February 2024

Translation update #1

Build 13425914

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day, Agents!

Today We have released our first translation update!
Now Spectator 2 is translated and verified to Chinese, Chinese Traditional and Japanese!

Have a Great Weekend!

